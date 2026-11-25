South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,120 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of South Dakota Investment Council's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 189,408 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $65,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,784,810 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $614,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.22 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.64 and a 200-day moving average of $335.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Top Alphabet Stories

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Google’s Gemini 4 Neon is reportedly gaining developer momentum, and Alphabet is expanding AI-powered search using wallet data. These developments could strengthen its AI offerings and create new ways to improve search engagement and monetization. Yahoo Finance article on Gemini momentum Yahoo Finance article on AI search

Google’s Gemini 4 Neon is reportedly gaining developer momentum, and Alphabet is expanding AI-powered search using wallet data. These developments could strengthen its AI offerings and create new ways to improve search engagement and monetization. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated deadlines for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action. The complaint alleges Alphabet misrepresented the timing of Gemini 3.5 Pro after a report said the model was delayed. The claims are allegations, not a finding of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. SueWallSt shareholder alert

Several law firms reiterated deadlines for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action. The complaint alleges Alphabet misrepresented the timing of Gemini 3.5 Pro after a report said the model was delayed. The claims are allegations, not a finding of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An industry analyst reportedly estimates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, potentially reflecting cost, power or computing-allocation priorities. The report is unconfirmed by Alphabet and Broadcom, and the shift may partly favor other chip designs.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $465.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $447.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Yorkville Ives started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google became part of Alphabet when the company reorganized its businesses under the holding-company structure in 2015. Google's products and services include Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play and Google Cloud. The company also generates revenue from digital advertising and offers devices, subscriptions and artificial intelligence products and services.

See Also

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