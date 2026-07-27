Southern Company (The) $SO Stock Holdings Lifted by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Southern were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the first quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Southern from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.0%

SO opened at $97.29 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Southern's payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Key Stories Impacting Southern

Here are the key news stories impacting Southern this week:

Positive Sentiment: Southern’s Georgia Power subsidiary signed a long-term power agreement with OpenAI, which could support future electricity demand and reinforce the company’s role in powering AI data center growth. Article Title

Southern’s Georgia Power subsidiary signed a long-term power agreement with OpenAI, which could support future electricity demand and reinforce the company’s role in powering AI data center growth. Positive Sentiment: The company announced it is joining President Trump’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge, highlighting a customer-first approach focused on rate stability, grid reliability, and responsible growth. Article Title

The company announced it is joining President Trump’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge, highlighting a customer-first approach focused on rate stability, grid reliability, and responsible growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive on near-term earnings, with Zacks saying Southern may have the right setup to beat upcoming results. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive on near-term earnings, with Zacks saying Southern may have the right setup to beat upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.60 from $0.55, but kept an Underweight rating and a $79 price target, so the update is mixed despite the higher forecast. Article Title

KeyCorp raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.60 from $0.55, but kept an Underweight rating and a $79 price target, so the update is mixed despite the higher forecast. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also trimmed estimates for Southern’s Q3 2026, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030 earnings, which may weigh on sentiment even though the changes were modest. Article Title

Southern Company Profile

Southern Company NYSE: SO is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern's principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

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