Southernsun Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,108 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 76,342 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries comprises 2.2% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 8.2%

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $303.71 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.40 and a 12-month high of $397.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $402.17.

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About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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