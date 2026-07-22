Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $29.67 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 22,599 shares during the quarter. Belden makes up approximately 4.3% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Belden worth $29,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 12,950.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 134.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Belden Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE BDC opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $677.03 million. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Belden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors raised Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $158.75.

View Our Latest Report on Belden

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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