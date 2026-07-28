Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.0% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $196,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $617.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $558.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.27 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $496.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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