Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 10,000,000 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $116,000,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 2.4% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 4.99% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $167,342,000 after purchasing an additional 458,744 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 149,384 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $8,267,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $4,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Brian P. Mckeon bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Gladden purchased 9,985 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 61,849 shares in the company, valued at $619,726.98. The trade was a 19.25% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $351,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Further Reading

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