Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $157.23 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 3.2% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $157,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $150.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $753,877. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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