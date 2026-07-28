Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $91.88 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $91,880,000. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.55% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 148,104 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 461,461 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 216,222 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $165.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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