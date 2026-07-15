SouthState Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $719.71 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $720.06 and its 200 day moving average is $651.59. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $551.56 and a 12 month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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