SouthState Bank Corp Sells 5,516 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SouthState Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.1% of SouthState Bank Corp's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SouthState Bank Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $67,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $370.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here