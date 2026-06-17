Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 99,946 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,946 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.1% of Sovereign s Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,905,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Elefante Mark B bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Key Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv launched a $2.75 billion tender offer for senior notes, a move that may lower future interest costs and improve financial flexibility. Article Title

Fiserv launched a $2.75 billion tender offer for senior notes, a move that may lower future interest costs and improve financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly added to his Fiserv position, signaling that some investors see the post-selloff weakness as an opportunity. Article Title

Michael Burry reportedly added to his Fiserv position, signaling that some investors see the post-selloff weakness as an opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs kept a Hold rating and maintained its $70 price target, suggesting the brokerage is waiting for more clarity on the leadership transition and operating trends. Article Title

Goldman Sachs kept a Hold rating and maintained its $70 price target, suggesting the brokerage is waiting for more clarity on the leadership transition and operating trends. Negative Sentiment: The CEO shakeup remains the main overhang, with investors worried about strategic continuity after Lyons’ abrupt exit just after investor day. Article Title

The CEO shakeup remains the main overhang, with investors worried about strategic continuity after Lyons’ abrupt exit just after investor day. Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP’s shareholder investigation into possible fiduciary-duty claims adds another layer of legal and governance risk. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here