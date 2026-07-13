Sovran Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,454 Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,321,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,632,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,382,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,137,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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