Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,007 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Sovran Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLVD Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,509 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $577.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6%

Microsoft stock opened at $422.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $355.67 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.Microsoft's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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