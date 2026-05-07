Sowa Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.28 Million in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,628 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Rollins accounts for 1.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ROL opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $66.14. The company's 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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