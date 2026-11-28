EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293,005 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 243,148 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 7.0% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of S&P Global worth $904,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 29.7% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 43,012 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 2,233,600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $881,088,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 14.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 9.1% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,117 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $553.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $461.24 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $552.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $435.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc. is a global provider of financial information, analytics, credit ratings and benchmarks. Its businesses serve investors, companies, governments and other organizations across international markets. The company's services include credit ratings and research through S&P Global Ratings; financial data, analytics and workflow tools through S&P Global Market Intelligence; and commodity, energy and sustainability information through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global also provides automotive data and insights through S&P Global Mobility and operates indices, including the S&P 500, through S&P Dow Jones Indices.

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