S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is Cantillon Capital Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755,624 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 5.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of S&P Global worth $917,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,398,991,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after purchasing an additional 922,433 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,072,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2%

S&P Global stock opened at $425.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The business's 50-day moving average price is $424.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.19. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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