S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,247 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC/Baird-like bull case support continues, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target on S&P Global and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga article

RBC/Baird-like bull case support continues, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target on S&P Global and maintaining an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index , giving the company another way to monetize index products in a fast-growing digital-asset market. Press release

S&P Global and Pantera Capital launched the , giving the company another way to monetize index products in a fast-growing digital-asset market. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced an AI data service , reinforcing its push into higher-growth data and analytics offerings. Yahoo Finance article

The company also introduced an , reinforcing its push into higher-growth data and analytics offerings. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global presented at a GenAI fundraising event, which keeps the company visible in the AI/data ecosystem but does not appear to be a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Seeking Alpha transcript

S&P Global presented at a GenAI fundraising event, which keeps the company visible in the AI/data ecosystem but does not appear to be a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2027 earnings estimate came in above consensus, suggesting long-term earnings potential remains solid, though it was not a major market-moving update.

Erste Group’s FY2027 earnings estimate came in above consensus, suggesting long-term earnings potential remains solid, though it was not a major market-moving update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from hold to strong sell , adding pressure by signaling concern about the stock’s near-term risk/reward. Tickerreport summary

Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from to , adding pressure by signaling concern about the stock’s near-term risk/reward. Negative Sentiment: One article argued the stock could be overvalued even after a recent $1 billion note exchange, reinforcing investor caution around valuation. Yahoo Finance article

One article argued the stock could be even after a recent $1 billion note exchange, reinforcing investor caution around valuation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also said SPGI may not have the right setup for an earnings beat ahead of its upcoming report, which could temper enthusiasm before results. Zacks article

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $428.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.48 and a 200-day moving average of $442.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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