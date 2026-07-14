S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,550 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $75,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,451,971,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after buying an additional 600,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,398,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $438.09 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $419.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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