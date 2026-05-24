S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by TRB Advisors LP

TRB Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 3.7% of TRB Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TRB Advisors LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $418.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.77. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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