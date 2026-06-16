S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,452 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $919,879,000 after buying an additional 1,576,544 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after buying an additional 922,433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $255,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $180,503,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore decreased their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 1.4%

S&P Global stock opened at $424.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $424.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here