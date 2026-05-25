S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE SPGI opened at $418.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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