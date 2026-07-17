S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,782 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 77,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of S&P Global worth $752,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $457.34 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.74 and a 200 day moving average of $445.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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