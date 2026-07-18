S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,485 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Benzinga Street Insider

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Reuters

S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. PR Newswire

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. MarketBeat

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Yahoo Finance

Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Negative Sentiment: One market report said S&P Global underperformed peers on Wednesday, indicating some relative weakness versus competitors. MarketWatch

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $450.57 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $421.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here