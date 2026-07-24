S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 126,942 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $420.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.80 and a 200-day moving average of $442.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

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About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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