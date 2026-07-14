S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,129 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE SPGI opened at $438.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $532.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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