S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,019 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 101,727 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.1% of Fiera Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.21% of S&P Global worth $336,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,398,991,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,910,000 after purchasing an additional 922,433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $255,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380,603 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $180,503,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 79.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $372,841,000 after purchasing an additional 339,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $425.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $424.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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