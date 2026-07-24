S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 263 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 48.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 98,247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 23.4% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Down 2.1%

SPGI stock opened at $420.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $422.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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