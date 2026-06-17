S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,066 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 19,646 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $86,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,401,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $424.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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