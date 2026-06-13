S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stake Increased by Cardano Risk Management B.V.

Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 858.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,576,544 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned approximately 0.58% of S&P Global worth $919,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $419.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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