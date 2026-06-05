S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stake Lifted by Explore Capital Management LLC

Explore Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,750 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 12.0% of Explore Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Explore Capital Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,398,991,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,072,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,970,788 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,010,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE SPGI opened at $419.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company's 50 day moving average price is $424.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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