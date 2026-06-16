S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Lifted by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in S&P Global by 858.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $919,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after purchasing an additional 922,433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $255,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,503,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $424.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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