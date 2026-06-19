S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Reduced by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,396 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 5.1% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.32 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $424.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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