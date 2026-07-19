Sparta 24 Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Sparta 24 Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,490 shares of the company's stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 2,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,516.70. The trade was a 14.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 8,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $430,934.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $531,315.96. The trade was a 44.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial set a $59.00 price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SKWD opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.34. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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