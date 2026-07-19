Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,035 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $24,167,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,450,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $261,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,756 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $369.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.26 and a fifty-two week high of $370.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $314.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Travelers Companies's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $356.00 price target (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $329.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here