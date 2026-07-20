Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,306 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,306 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 432.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. CLSA started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $210.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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