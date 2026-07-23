Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $15.58 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,841 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $15,582,000. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.4% of Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.14. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $640.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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