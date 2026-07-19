Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Deere & Company $DE

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchyra Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE DE opened at $597.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $433.00 and a 1-year high of $674.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.55 and a 200-day moving average of $571.31. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Deere & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $759.00 to $812.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $642.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. MarketBeat report on Deere EPS estimate cut

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Deere also remains tied to a broader industrial-sector backdrop that has lagged the market recently, which can weigh on sentiment toward cyclical names. 1 Industrials Stock to Target This Week and 2 We Find Risky

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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