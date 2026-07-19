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Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Spartan Wealth Advisory Services disclosed a new first-quarter stake in Procter & Gamble, buying 27,922 shares worth about $4.0 million. The filing came alongside broader institutional buying, with 65.77% of PG shares owned by institutions.
  • Procter & Gamble reported better-than-expected EPS of $1.59 on quarterly revenue of $21.23 billion, with revenue up 7.4% year over year. The company also reaffirmed guidance for FY2026 EPS of 6.83 to 7.09.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0885 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 2.9%, underscoring its long-standing income profile. Analysts remain generally constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.42.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Procter & Gamble.

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title
  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title
  • Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title
  • Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title
  • Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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