Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Takes $7.20 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $158.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of C stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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