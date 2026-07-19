Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,265 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,556,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.1% of Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Bensler LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.95.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $168.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.99 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,092,983 shares of company stock valued at $519,161,650 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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