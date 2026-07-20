Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,354 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.72.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here