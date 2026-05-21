Spear Advisors LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Spear Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.7% of Spear Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 144,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $25,378,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,675,170.70. This represents a 79.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,650,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 510,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,233,809.77. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 428,963 shares of company stock valued at $71,996,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $166.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.08. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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