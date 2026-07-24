Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Acquires New Shares in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 279,100 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $52,917,000. Danaher makes up approximately 5.3% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after buying an additional 472,608 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,656,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,451,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,106,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $185.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.07. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Key Stories Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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