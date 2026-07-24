Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,576 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 7.4% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $74,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

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S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

S&P Global Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE SPGI opened at $420.14 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $422.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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