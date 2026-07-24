Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Sells 75,306 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 75,306 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 6.7% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd owned 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $67,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $67,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.92.

Read Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $310.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $289.86 and a 52 week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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