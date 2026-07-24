Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,638 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $29,805,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.0% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $606.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.43 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $491.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.27 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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