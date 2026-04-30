Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Raises Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,616 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm comprises approximately 10.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $51,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a “large hyperscaler” this calendar year, reviving hopes for a material new revenue stream and helping offset concern about near‑term weakness. Read More.

CEO said Qualcomm will begin shipping custom data‑center chips to a “large hyperscaler” this calendar year, reviving hopes for a material new revenue stream and helping offset concern about near‑term weakness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: non‑GAAP EPS of $2.65 beat consensus and came at the high end of guidance; revenue was essentially in line (~$10.6B). The beat helped spark the rebound after an early selloff. Read More.

Quarterly results: non‑GAAP EPS of $2.65 beat consensus and came at the high end of guidance; revenue was essentially in line (~$10.6B). The beat helped spark the rebound after an early selloff. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short‑term upgrade: Summit Insights moved the stock from “hold” to “buy,” supporting demand from some traders. (Upgrade reported in market feeds.)

Short‑term upgrade: Summit Insights moved the stock from “hold” to “buy,” supporting demand from some traders. (Upgrade reported in market feeds.) Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its earnings release and slide deck on the IR site and held the conference call/transcript that managers used to highlight strategy and product timing. Investors are parsing the slides for cadence of data‑center and handset recoveries. Read More.

Company filed its earnings release and slide deck on the IR site and held the conference call/transcript that managers used to highlight strategy and product timing. Investors are parsing the slides for cadence of data‑center and handset recoveries. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q3 guidance disappointed: Qualcomm guided to $9.2B–$10.0B revenue and $2.10–$2.30 adj. EPS, below Street revenue/consensus EPS — this drove the initial selloff and signals near‑term headwinds. Read More.

Q3 guidance disappointed: Qualcomm guided to $9.2B–$10.0B revenue and $2.10–$2.30 adj. EPS, below Street revenue/consensus EPS — this drove the initial selloff and signals near‑term headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Memory supply shortages and weaker handset demand pressured revenue (handset revenue declines noted y/y), limiting near‑term visibility for semiconductor customers. Management called the memory crunch the main drag. Read More.

Memory supply shortages and weaker handset demand pressured revenue (handset revenue declines noted y/y), limiting near‑term visibility for semiconductor customers. Management called the memory crunch the main drag. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate moves: some shops trimmed FY estimates (Erste Group among them) and several price targets remain below current levels, highlighting differing views on the timing of the recovery. Read More.

Analyst estimate moves: some shops trimmed FY estimates (Erste Group among them) and several price targets remain below current levels, highlighting differing views on the timing of the recovery. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility: shares initially dropped on the weak guide before rallying on the hyperscaler/data‑center comments — expect continued headline‑driven swings as the market evaluates execution and timing. Read More.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $20.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.72. 15,151,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,044,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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