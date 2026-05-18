Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock worth $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after purchasing an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $318,052,000 after buying an additional 198,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $799.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EME opened at $914.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $802.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.52. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.68 and a twelve month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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