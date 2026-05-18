Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 83,526 Jbs N.V. $JBS

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBS. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in JBS in the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JBS by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455,300 shares of the company's stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in JBS in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in JBS in the third quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JBS by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 711,525 shares of the company's stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter.

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JBS Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE JBS opened at $13.51 on Monday. Jbs N.V. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). JBS had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jbs N.V. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

JBS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JBS from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JBS from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JBS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of JBS in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $19.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBS

Key Stories Impacting JBS

Here are the key news stories impacting JBS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded JBS from strong sell to hold , suggesting the sell-off may have gone too far and that downside sentiment could be easing.

Zacks Research upgraded JBS from to , suggesting the sell-off may have gone too far and that downside sentiment could be easing. Positive Sentiment: Barclays kept an overweight rating on JBS and assigned a new $21.00 price target , indicating meaningful upside from current levels despite trimming its prior target.

Barclays kept an rating on JBS and assigned a new , indicating meaningful upside from current levels despite trimming its prior target. Neutral Sentiment: JBS reported its Q1 2026 earnings call and related coverage highlighted valuation questions after recent share weakness, keeping investor focus on whether the stock is undervalued after the pullback. JBS N.V. (JBS) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

JBS reported its Q1 2026 earnings call and related coverage highlighted valuation questions after recent share weakness, keeping investor focus on whether the stock is undervalued after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from industry and market outlets pointed to tight cattle supply and broader North American headwinds weighing on results, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings pressure. Tight cattle supply weighs on JBS earnings

Coverage from industry and market outlets pointed to tight cattle supply and broader North American headwinds weighing on results, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation-focused commentary noted the recent share-price weakness, with investors reassessing whether JBS’s lower multiple reflects temporary turbulence or a deeper slowdown. Assessing JBS NYSE: JBS Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness

Valuation-focused commentary noted the recent share-price weakness, with investors reassessing whether JBS’s lower multiple reflects temporary turbulence or a deeper slowdown. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JBS to neutral from overweight , signaling less confidence in near-term upside.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JBS to from , signaling less confidence in near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Barclays also cut its price target from $23.00 to $21.00 , showing analysts are still positive but more cautious about the earnings outlook.

Barclays also cut its price target from , showing analysts are still positive but more cautious about the earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: JBS posted a 56% drop in Q1 net profit amid challenges in North American operations, a key reason investors have been selling the shares. JBS posts 56% drop in Q1 net profit amid challenges in North American operations

JBS posted a amid challenges in North American operations, a key reason investors have been selling the shares. Negative Sentiment: Further reporting said North American headwinds whacked profits, reinforcing concerns that operating conditions may remain difficult in the near term. JBS slips after headwinds in North America whack profits

About JBS

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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