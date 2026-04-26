Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 55,493 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,359 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 55,493 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 3.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,474,736,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,069,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.9% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 289,610 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,000,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $56,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $44.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,228,022.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. The trade was a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $618,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,519,255.25. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

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About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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